Indian cricket team member and former captain Virat Kohli has opened up about his first meet with his now wife Anushka Sharma. The duo who got married in December 2017, in a private ceremony at a lavish 800-year-old villa in Tuscany, Italy, first met while shooting for a shampoo ad in 2013.

Virat and Anushka are now parents to a daughter, Vamika. They can be seen in TV commercials and social events together. However, in a candid chat with friend asnd fellow cricketer AB de Villiers, Kohli has opebned up about the first time he was supposed to meet Anushka Sharma.

Reportedly Virat and Anushka first met during the shoot of a shampoo ad in 2013. Kohli has said that he was 'shivering' with nervousness before meeting Anushka for the first time. He even said that in his nervousness he also made some awkward statement.

Anushka who had been in the film industry for five years then, was a successful actress.

“I remember it was 2013. I had just been named the captain for the Zimbabwe Tour, I was excited. Then my manager called up about a TV commercial. He told me that I was shooting with Anushka Sharma. She was a well-established, one of the top actors. As soon as I heard that, I was shivering. I was so nervous. I was so, so tensed before walking on the set (of the ad shoot in 2013). I was thinking 'how am I going to say hi to her? What am I going to say?'. I was so completely out of it. " Virat said in the chat show.

"I went there 5 minutes before her. I did not realise how tall she was. Out of my nervousness...First thing I told her, she was wearing a decent-high heels. The first thing I told her when I saw her heel was 'Didn't you get anything higher to wear?'," Kohli said on the chat show with AB de Villiers on Three Sixty YouTube channel.

“She was like 'excuse me?'. It was so bad. I was so nervous. But then the shoot went on and I kind of figured out, along the whole day, she was a pretty normal person. We could connect on the same things that a usual middle-class household would experience. We really connected on those experiences."

Kohli also revealed an awkward message that he sent to Anushka before dating. "It was not like we started dating immediately. We spoke for a long time. I thought I was dating her already. We had hung out for a few months and I remember, one day I sent her this message," Kohli said.

"'When I used to be single, I used to do this and that...' She is like 'What do you mean you used to be?'. I had already decided in my mind that we were dating. That was again a little awkward. But then eventually, she found me to be a decent guy," he added. Needless to say, de Villiers was laughing his heart out after hearing the incident.