‘It was so bad’, Virat reveals details of awkward first meet with Anushka

“I remember it was 2013. I had just been named the captain for the Zimbabwe Tour, I was excited. Then my manager called up about a TV commercial. He told me that I was shooting with Anushka Sharma. She was a well-established, one of the top actors. As soon as I heard that, I was shivering. I was so nervous. I was so, so tensed before walking on the set (of the ad shoot in 2013). I was thinking 'how am I going to say hi to her? What am I going to say?'. I was so completely out of it. " Virat said in the chat show.