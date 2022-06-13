On 10 June, a particular video featuring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and hamburger fast food chain Burger King's newly launched stunner menu poster had gone viral
On 10 June, a particular video featuring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and hamburger fast food chain Burger King's newly launched stunner menu poster had gone viral for all reasons smart.
Hrithik Roshan was spotted at film-city, when Burger King took the opportunity to pull a fast one!
To recap. . .watch the video here
Hrithik Roshan was about to indulge in his one another paparazzi shot at film-city. But two people carrying a banner for the Burger King's latest offer took the opportunity to advertise about their ₹50 Stunner Menu.
However, Hrithik recently on his official Instagram page put up a short video clip advertising the Burger King stunner menu and hash-tagged it as collab.
In this short video clip Hrithik is seen charging a person from Burger King for using his action as a GIF in their latest advertisement. In the GIF, Hrithik is seen wearing a salmon pink suit and with a thumbs up says ‘Fantastic’.
A later part of the video shows, Hrithik saying fantastic was just a reaction to paparazzis. Thereby playing on the vanity van and Burger King poster incident.
The ingenuity of the Advertisers have caught the attention of viewers. The post of Hrithik got 205,855 likes since it was shared. One person commented ‘Kya gazab advertisement hai re baba’ refering to the way Babu bhai talks in the Hera Pheri movie franchise.
Burger King has launched its new Stunner Menu. The campaign for which has caught the attention of the young foodies majority of whom love their whopper burgers.
The earlier commercials for the Stunner Menu sees people spinning a wheel outside of the fast food chain's outlet. the commercial further captures guests’ reactions and expressions, when the host reveals that every food item on the spin wheel is just for ₹50. The device of the spin wheel is utilised to showcase the variety of flavours and formats in the newly launched Stunner Menu.
“The Stunner Menu was created with thorough market research, keeping the current guest needs in mind. The guest expectation for ‘value for money’ is paramount in the current macros and our new ₹50 Stunner Menu is designed to deliver the same. We are especially excited about the fact that we have new product formats as well as new flavours in this menu. We will continue to build the Stunner Menu in times to come as it represents our strategic pillar of value leadership in the QSR industry," Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer at Burger King India, said.
