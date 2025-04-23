Italy PM Giorgia Meloni expresses solidarity with India after horrific Pahalgam terror attack claims 26 lives

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her profound sorrow following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, mostly tourists. Taking to social media platform X, Meloni stated, "Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack that took place today in India, which caused numerous casualties."

Meloni extended Italy's condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the injured, the Indian Government, and the people. "Italy expresses solidarity with the affected families, the injured, the Government, and the entire Indian people," she wrote.

International condemnation and support The terrorist attack, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, involved gunfire in a popular tourist area near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town, leaving 26 dead and 20 injured. The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from international leaders and sparked an outpouring of support for India, with numerous governments offering their condolences and solidarity.

Pahalgam Terror Attack today LIVE updates here US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs were among those expressing solidarity with India in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Trump’s message of support Trump called the attack “deeply disturbing” and reaffirmed the United States’ strong stance against terrorism. Posting on Truth Social, Trump said, "The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!"

US Vice President J D Vance, who is currently on India visit with his wife, Usha Chilukuri, and children, offered their condolences, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”

Putin condemns attack, reaffirms counterterrorism cooperation Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a message, Putin condemned the “brutal crime” and reiterated Russia’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with India in combating terrorism. “This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever, and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment,” Putin wrote. He also extended his sympathy to the victims' families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Israel and UAE stand with India Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also condemned the attack, expressing his country's solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism. "Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror," he said.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the attack, affirming its rejection of violence and terrorism and offering condolences to the victims' families and the Indian people. It affirmed that the UAE "expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law".

26 killed, including foreign tourists On Tuesday afternoon, terrorists opened fire on a popular meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town, killing 26 people, including tourists from the UAE and Nepal, as well as locals. This is the deadliest attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the attack "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," underscoring the scale and brutality of the assault.

"The death toll is still being ascertained so I don’t want to get into those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years," Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

"I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased," the CM said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's office stated on social media: “Entire nation is angry & blood of our forces is boiling. I want to assure the nation that perpetrators of Pahalgam attack will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families.”

Details of the incident The attack occurred at Baisaran, a scenic meadow six kilometers from Pahalgam, known for its picturesque landscape and frequented by tourists. Terrorists infiltrated the area, which is often referred to as 'mini Switzerland' for its breathtaking views, and began firing on tourists enjoying picnics, pony rides, and meals at local eateries.

At least 20 others were injured during the assault.

Details on victims The victims hailed from various states across India, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. Among the injured were several from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, who were immediately rushed to medical facilities.

The Resistance Front (TRF) claims responsibility The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group linked to the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack. According to officials, the terrorists might have crossed over from Kishtwar in Jammu and reached Baisaran via Kokernag in south Kashmir.

