Italy recognizes Covishield, Indian vaccine card holders now eligible for green

NEW DELHI: The Embassy of India in Italy on Friday said that the country has recognised Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield covid-19 vaccine paving way for green pass for Indian vaccine card holders for travelling to the European country.

Informing about the development via Twitter, the Embassy of India in Italy said that the development was an outcome of the G20 health ministers' meeting between Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and his Italian counterpart Roberto Speranza. The embassy also recognised persistent efforts of India's external affairs ministry and Italy's ministry of health.

While there has been debate over the UK’s recognition of the Pune based SII’s Covishield, Italy becomes the newest country to recognise the India manufactured vaccine. The UK on Wednesday updated its travel advisory accepting Covishield as an 'approved vaccine'. However, despite being fully vaccinated with Covishield, Indian travellers would still require to undergo a mandatory quarantine on arrival.

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday said that India may take “reciprocal measures" if the UK doesn’t change a policy that requires visiting Indian nationals to undergo mandatory quarantine even if they are fully-vaccinated with the Covishield vaccine. Terming it as a “discriminatory policy", Shringla said the rules will impact Indians wanting to travel to the UK. The new rules were unveiled last week and are set to take effect in October.

Covishield is recognised by at least 40 countries. India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination neared 85 crore on Friday majority of shots are of covishield. Meanwhile, the Union health ministry said that more than 81.39 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union territories (UTs) so far through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, nearly 86 lakh doses are in the pipeline. More than 4.23 crore balance and unutilized covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs.

At least 31,382 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 318 deaths. The active caseload is presently 3,00,162. Active cases presently constitute 0.89% of the country's total positive cases. This is the lowest figure in active cases in India since March 2020, the union health ministry data showed.

The recovery of 32,542 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,28,48,273. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.78%. Recovery rate is currently at its peak since March 2020, the government data showed.

India has so far conducted over 55.99 crore cumulative covid-19 tests. The Union health ministry said that the weekly positivity rate at 2.07% has remained less than 3% for the last 91 days now. The daily positivity rate was reported to be 2%. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 25 days and below 5% for 108 consecutive days now, it said.

