Italy recognizes Covishield, Indian vaccine card holders now eligible for green

Covishield is recognised by at least 40 countries. India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination neared 85 crore on Friday majority of shots are of covishield. Meanwhile, the Union health ministry said that more than 81.39 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union territories (UTs) so far through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, nearly 86 lakh doses are in the pipeline. More than 4.23 crore balance and unutilized covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs.

