Italy seeks India's support to convene special session of G-20

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Italy has sought India’s support to convene a special session of the G-20 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, a person familiar with the matter said Sunday, adding that the issue came up in the telephonic conversation between Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

Italy is the chair for G-20 this year and has been hosting all the meetings of the grouping. The G-20 leaders’ meet is to take place late October that could see Modi travel to Italy for the meet.

Should the G-20 hold the special meeting on Afghanistan, it will be the second time the grouping will be debating an issue of international consequence in the space of two years. Last year, Saudi Arabia had called a special G-20 meet to discuss the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the global economy.

Draghi and Modi had spoken on Friday and a readout of the call from the Indian prime minister’s office showed that Afghanistan was the main point of the conversation.

The two leaders had “discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and its implications for the region and the world," it said.

“They strongly condemned the horrific terror attack at the Kabul International Airport (on Thursday) and emphasized the need to ensure the safe repatriation of stranded people," the statement said referring to the attack on the Kabul airport last week that killed more than 170 people according to some media reports.

The casualties included 13 US security personnel who were guarding the airport. The other deaths were those of Afghans who have been crowding the outer perimeter of the airport in a desperate bid to leave the country after the takeover by the Pakistan-backed Taliban on 15 August. The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to the Indian statement, Draghi and Modi “stressed upon the need for international cooperation, including at the level of the G-20, in addressing the humanitarian crisis and long term security concerns arising out of the developments in Afghanistan".

“The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on bilateral and global issues, especially on the situation in Afghanistan," said the statement that also added that Modi and Draghi had spoken about another key item on the G-20 agenda ie Climate Change.

Afghanistan was also discussed during a phone conversation between Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday.

"Spoke to US Secretary of State Blinken. Continued our discussions on Afghanistan. Also exchanged views on the agenda of UNSC," Jaishankar said in a Twitter post.

In his Twitter post, Blinken said he and Jaishankar discussed continued coordination on Afghanistan.

"Spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today to discuss our shared priorities including continued coordination on Afghanistan and in the United Nations. Look forward to continuing to deepen our partnership," Blinken said on Twitter.

According to US State Department spokesman Ned Price, Blinken and Jaishankar agreed to remain "closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities to deepen the US-India partnership."

