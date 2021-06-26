ITAT Delhi begins e-filing service, other benches to go live in July

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has opened its e-filing facility for appeals in Delhi and will extend it to other zonal headquarters and benches by 19 July, the tribunal said in a statement. The move will make communication between the tribunal and disputing parties easier.

ITAT said e-filing services will be offered from 5 July in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad benches, followed by Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai benches. All other benches across the country would start offering e-filing facility for appeals on 19 July, the tribunal said.

After the introduction of e-filing portal, as per the schedule, members of the public, advocates, chartered accountants and department representatives would be able to use the portal for electronic filing of their appeals, cross objections, miscellaneous applications and stay applications, the quasi-judicial body said.

The orders of ITAT which deal with direct tax related appeals are final and can be appealed in a high court only if a substantial question of law was involved.

The e-filing facility is expected help in quick communication to parties about their appeals, date of hearing, adjournments, pronouncements and disposals. These details would be sent to the mobile phone as well as the email account of the appellants and respondents. Tribunal Orders will also be sent to their emails. Tax payers and assessing officers or any other person entitled to file appeals, can use the facility.

There, however, are some limitations to online appeal filing. It is only seen as an additional facility, not a replacement of physical filing of documents yet. Appeal filers would need their Permanent Account Number (PAN) or Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN), e-mail account and mobile number.

Also, there is no option for online payment of the tribunal fee in e-filing system. One can only enter the details of the appeal fee paid, in the e-filing portal.

