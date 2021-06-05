ITAT e-filing to go live on 21 June

ITAT said in an announcement that the facility has been extensively tested in-house and by certain external users and has been found to be satisfactory. This facility is expected help in quick communication to parties about their appeals, fixation for hearing, adjournments, pronouncements and disposals. These details would be sent to the mobile phone as well as the email account of the appellants and respondents. Tribunal orders will also be sent to their emails. Tax payers and assessing officers or any other person entitled to file appeals, can use the facility.

