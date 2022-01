On the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, numerous videos of Indian Army personnel have become viral, showcasing the courage of soldiers and celebrating Republic Day in adverse conditions. One such video that has taken the internet by storm is of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). In the video, the ITBP jawans were seen celebrating 73rd Republic Day at an altitude of 15,000 feet in -40 degrees Celsius temperature in Ladakh.

#WATCH | 'Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrate #RepublicDay at 15000 feet altitude in -35 degree Celsius temperature at Ladakh borders.



(Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/JvHchY99AE — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

On the other hand, in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, ITBP personnel celebrated Republic Day at an altitude of 14,000feet, at -30 degrees Celsius, hoised the tricolor.

#WATCH | Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate #RepublicDay at 12,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures, in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/Khi2n0Lq2L — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

#WATCH | Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate #RepublicDay at 14,000 feet altitude in -30 degree Celsius temperature in Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/sPPJHqzr1u — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Besides, the ITBP personnel also celebrated Republic Day at 16,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh, braving the harsh winter conditions.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate #RepublicDay at 16,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh, braving the harsh winter conditions. pic.twitter.com/DjDbLdNCaw — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Meanwhile, 18 personnel of the India-China LAC guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been decorated with various police service medals including gallantry decorations on the eve of Republic Day.

हम हिन्दुस्तानी हैं

सैनिक तूफानी हैं...



Constable Lovely Singh of ITBP dedicates a song on #RepublicDay



Video credits: @ITBP_official pic.twitter.com/dagrivXimp — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2022

Among the distinguished service medal awardees is deputy inspector general (DIG) Ajay Pal Singh who joined the mountain-warfare trained force as an officer in 1990.

Singh is currently posted at the ITBP officers' training academy in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. He has served three tenures along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh as well as counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir apart from various training units of the force.

He has also served in the ITBP operations directorate at the force headquarters in Delhi and has been instrumental in bringing out the first-ever ITBP history book that was unveiled last year.

DIsG Ramakant Sharma and G C Upadhyay have also been awarded the distinguished service medal.

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 India-China war and it is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

