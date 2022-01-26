On the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, numerous videos of Indian Army personnel have become viral, showcasing the courage of soldiers and celebrating Republic Day in adverse conditions. One such video that has taken the internet by storm is of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). In the video, the ITBP jawans were seen celebrating 73rd Republic Day at an altitude of 15,000 feet in -40 degrees Celsius temperature in Ladakh.

