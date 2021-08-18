Amid the unrest in Afghanistan, three Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) sniffer dogs have returned to India on Wednesday.

The three sniffer dogs--Maya, Ruby, and Bobby had served the ITBP commandos for three years in Afghanistan.

The dogs, part of the K-9 sniffer dog squad part of the 150-member paramilitary personnel deployed at the Indian Embassy in Kabul, had a challenging task in ensuring the safety of all Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials positioned at the Indian Embassy.

Three sniffer dogs Maya, Ruby & Bobby were deployed for security at Indian Embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul, along with 150 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel. The 3 dogs, along with a contingent of 99 commandos of ITBP, landed at the Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad yesterday pic.twitter.com/YPAaO3Ejrh — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021





The dogs were trained at the ITBP Centre NTCD (National Training Centre for Dogs), Bhanu, in Panchkula. They were deployed at the Indian Embassy in Kabul sometime in 2019. According to ITBP, they worked with zero errors to sniff out terror and secure Indian assets in Kabul.

India evacuated its embassy and all of its staff from Afghanistan in the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft on Monday and Tuesday.

The Indian officials from Kabul landed at Jamnagar, Gujarat yesterday, and were brought to Delhi later.

Two IAF transport aircraft later landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad with people who were evacuated from Kabul to Jamnagar. IAF had sent additional C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to Jamnagar to bring passengers to Delhi.

