OPEN APP
Home >News >India >ITBP sniffer dogs serving in Afghanistan return to India

Amid the unrest in Afghanistan, three Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) sniffer dogs have returned to India on Wednesday.

The three sniffer dogs--Maya, Ruby, and Bobby had served the ITBP commandos for three years in Afghanistan.

The dogs, part of the K-9 sniffer dog squad part of the 150-member paramilitary personnel deployed at the Indian Embassy in Kabul, had a challenging task in ensuring the safety of all Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials positioned at the Indian Embassy.


The dogs were trained at the ITBP Centre NTCD (National Training Centre for Dogs), Bhanu, in Panchkula. They were deployed at the Indian Embassy in Kabul sometime in 2019. According to ITBP, they worked with zero errors to sniff out terror and secure Indian assets in Kabul.

India evacuated its embassy and all of its staff from Afghanistan in the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft on Monday and Tuesday.

The Indian officials from Kabul landed at Jamnagar, Gujarat yesterday, and were brought to Delhi later.

Two IAF transport aircraft later landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad with people who were evacuated from Kabul to Jamnagar. IAF had sent additional C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to Jamnagar to bring passengers to Delhi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout