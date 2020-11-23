Subscribe
Home >News >India >ITBP to increase 1,000 beds at Sardar Patel Covid care centre in New Delhi
A file photo of ITBP DG SS Deswal at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in Chhatarpur, New Delhi

ITBP to increase 1,000 beds at Sardar Patel Covid care centre in New Delhi

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST ANI

Deswal said the new beds will be equipped with a proper supply of medical oxygen and negated the rumours about the shortage of medical oxygen at the COVID-19 facility

NEW DELHI : In view of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi and national capital region, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is expanding the capacity of COVID-19 beds at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur from 2,000 to 3,000, said SS Deswal, Director General (DG), ITBP here on Monday.

Deswal said the new beds will be equipped with a proper supply of medical oxygen and negated the rumours about the shortage of medical oxygen at the COVID-19 facility.

"Till now the operational capacity of the COVID centre was 2,000, which we are expanding till 3,000 beds so that all the patients in the Delhi-NCR are treated properly. The added beds will also have medical oxygen supply available on them. We have no shortage of medical oxygen," said the DG.

He further informed that after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's orders, the capacity of doctors and medical staff has also been increased in the COVID-19 centre, and now there is enough medical staff to look after as many as 3,000 patients.

