ITC Foods, AIPA ink 5-year deal to popularise pickleball in India
SummaryThe collaboration kicks off with the World Pickleball Championship, marking the first time India is hosting the global tournament.
ITC Foods has entered into a five-year partnership with the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) to promote pickleball in India.
