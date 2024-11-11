ITC Foods, AIPA ink 5-year deal to popularise pickleball in India

ITC Foods has entered into a five-year partnership with the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) to promote pickleball in India.

As part of the deal, the fast moving consumer goods major’s popular snacking brand Bingo! will be featured across the front of the Indian team’s jersey. The collaboration kicks off with the World Pickleball Championship (WPC), marking the first time India is hosting the global tournament.

Through this partnership, Bingo! aims to fuel the momentum for pickleball by organizing college tournaments across 23 states, introducing the sport to thousands of students, and nurturing the next generation of athletes.

“We’ve always believed that innovation and sports go hand in hand. This partnership with AIPA is a proud moment for us as we work together to create a strong foundation for pickleball in India. From grassroots programs to college tournaments, we’re excited to bring the sport closer to young athletes and sports enthusiasts across the country," said Suresh Chand, VP and head of Marketing - Snacks, Noodles, and Pasta, ITC Foods.

One of the fastest-growing sports globally, pickleball boasts over five million players across 84 countries, with 40% female participation. In India, the sport has seen a 275% growth in active players over the past three years, and participation is projected to cross 1 million by 2028.

"This partnership with Bingo! Snacks will be a game changer in making pickleball accessible to all, from college students to budding professionals," said Arvind Prabhoo, president of AIPA. “With Bingo!’s vibrant brand presence and reach, we’re confident that this collaboration will elevate pickleball to new heights and position India as a significant force in the global pickleball community."

As part of this alliance, Bingo!’s signature brand identity will extend to the sport. The traditional “Love All" start of pickleball matches will now be rebranded as “Boing All," reflecting the brand’s unique and lively spirit.

Vinit Karnik, managing director - Content, Entertainment & Sports, GroupM South Asia, added, “This five-year partnership between Bingo! and AIPA is a significant step in supporting pickleball’s growth in India. We’re confident this collaboration will inspire a new wave of players to embrace the sport and establish India as a key player in the global pickleball landscape."