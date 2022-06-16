ITC shares: Motilal Oswal upgrades the stock to buy, key triggers to watch2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 09:03 AM IST
- ITC shares still trade at a 27% discount to its January 2019 valuations of 25.4x one-year forward EPS, said Motilal Oswal
A better than expected demand recovery and a healthy margin outlook in Cigarettes, healthy sales momentum in the FMCG business, lower drag from the Hotels business, and better capital allocation in recent years leads Motilal Oswal to turn constructive on the ITC stock.