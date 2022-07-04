ITC shares' rally continues as stock surges to 3-year high

Shares of ITC Ltd continued the uptrend with the stock rising to a 3-year high in Monday's early session as it was up over 2% to ₹290 apiece on the BSE, its highest since 2019. From being a dull performer in the past few years, the stock has outperformed in 2022 (YTD) so far as it has rallied more than 32% during the period as compared to about 11% fall in benchmark Sensex.

