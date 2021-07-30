OPEN APP
Home >News >India >ITC Sunfeast India 'Move As One' initiative launched to support children in Covid times

The second-edition of 'Sunfeast India Move As One' has been launched to support children distressed by the pandemic.

Along with ITC's Sunfeast brand, the initiative is supported by sports IP creator Procam International, Give India, and Fit India Movement.

Interested participants can register for 149. Of this 50 will be donated towards a child's future. All additional donations will go to charity

"As India continues its ﬁght with the virus, the pandemic has disrupted the lives of countless children; denying them of the most essential elements of their childhood - education, medical care, and holistic development (social and spiritual)," the organisers said in a statement.

"In its second edition, 'Sunfeast India Move As One' will strive towards supporting children in distress affected by the pandemic with a focus on - education including academic support, career guidance and skill-building, nutrition and hygiene requirements, healthcare and provision of child protection and psychosocial support that will allow children to cope with the complexities around them," the statement further read.

There will be multiple activities under 'Sunfeast India Move As One' where participants can run, walk, jog, cycle, use a wheelchair, treadmill, or stationary bike to pledge a distance and commit a positive action for themselves, while making a difference to a child's future impacted by the pandemic.

People from any part of the world can participate in an activity of their choice, indoors or outdoors.

Registrations were opened on July 28 and will continue till September 13. The events will begin from Independence Day on August 15 and continue till September 15.

