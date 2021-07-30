Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >ITC Sunfeast India 'Move As One' initiative launched to support children in Covid times

ITC Sunfeast India 'Move As One' initiative launched to support children in Covid times

Premium
ITC Limited
1 min read . 06:42 PM IST Livemint

People from any part of the world can participate in an activity of their choice, indoors or outdoors during the Sunfeast India Move As One event

The second-edition of 'Sunfeast India Move As One' has been launched to support children distressed by the pandemic.

The second-edition of 'Sunfeast India Move As One' has been launched to support children distressed by the pandemic.

Along with ITC's Sunfeast brand, the initiative is supported by sports IP creator Procam International, Give India, and Fit India Movement.

Along with ITC's Sunfeast brand, the initiative is supported by sports IP creator Procam International, Give India, and Fit India Movement.

Interested participants can register for 149. Of this 50 will be donated towards a child's future. All additional donations will go to charity

Interested participants can register for 149. Of this 50 will be donated towards a child's future. All additional donations will go to charity

"As India continues its ﬁght with the virus, the pandemic has disrupted the lives of countless children; denying them of the most essential elements of their childhood - education, medical care, and holistic development (social and spiritual)," the organisers said in a statement.

"As India continues its ﬁght with the virus, the pandemic has disrupted the lives of countless children; denying them of the most essential elements of their childhood - education, medical care, and holistic development (social and spiritual)," the organisers said in a statement.

"In its second edition, 'Sunfeast India Move As One' will strive towards supporting children in distress affected by the pandemic with a focus on - education including academic support, career guidance and skill-building, nutrition and hygiene requirements, healthcare and provision of child protection and psychosocial support that will allow children to cope with the complexities around them," the statement further read.

"In its second edition, 'Sunfeast India Move As One' will strive towards supporting children in distress affected by the pandemic with a focus on - education including academic support, career guidance and skill-building, nutrition and hygiene requirements, healthcare and provision of child protection and psychosocial support that will allow children to cope with the complexities around them," the statement further read.

There will be multiple activities under 'Sunfeast India Move As One' where participants can run, walk, jog, cycle, use a wheelchair, treadmill, or stationary bike to pledge a distance and commit a positive action for themselves, while making a difference to a child's future impacted by the pandemic.

There will be multiple activities under 'Sunfeast India Move As One' where participants can run, walk, jog, cycle, use a wheelchair, treadmill, or stationary bike to pledge a distance and commit a positive action for themselves, while making a difference to a child's future impacted by the pandemic.

People from any part of the world can participate in an activity of their choice, indoors or outdoors.

People from any part of the world can participate in an activity of their choice, indoors or outdoors.

Registrations were opened on July 28 and will continue till September 13. The events will begin from Independence Day on August 15 and continue till September 15.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Registrations were opened on July 28 and will continue till September 13. The events will begin from Independence Day on August 15 and continue till September 15.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!