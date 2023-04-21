ITC’s best strategy: The Indian conglomerate is in no hurry to win6 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 06:24 AM IST
Tobacco giant ITC is transforming itself into a long-term sustainability platform involving hundreds of millions of farmers and consumers. The market is paying attention.
The erstwhile Imperial Tobacco Co. of India is a powerful creature even in the post-colonial world — except that it has been kept in a cage for too long by diffused, competing interests.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×