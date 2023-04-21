ITC’s best strategy: The Indian conglomerate is in no hurry to win

That brings us to hotels. A strong post-pandemic recovery is under way for nearly every player in the Indian hospitality industry. Beyond that, however, an asset-heavy business that has historically struggled to garner even a 5% return doesn’t make sense. ITC's popular restaurant brands will add heft to the cloud-kitchen services it has piloted, while the real estate has its own value. The first 12 hotel buildings anywhere in the world to be certified as net-zero-carbon by the US Green Building Council are ITC properties. Hiving them off into an investment trust might attract interest even from those institutional investors who won’t go anywhere near tobacco companies.

