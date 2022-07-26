IT-Dept raids group in Delhi, Mumbai for alleged manipulation in stock markets

The department also carried searches in case of another group which is involved in providing accommodation entry. This group is found to be operating and controlling various concerns including LLPs, companies and proprietorship concerns through which accommodation entry of sale and purchase of cut and polished diamond as well as shares are given in the guise of genuine business. The main persons of the group have admitted in their statement under oath, about arranging accommodation entries pertaining to expenses and unsecured loans for various beneficiaries, against cash. A preliminary analysis of few years of such transactions shows that accommodation entries in the nature of bogus loans and expenses exceeding few hundred crore have been provided through these entities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}