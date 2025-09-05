‘Itna daring hua hai’: Ajit Pawar's phone call with IPS officer goes viral, NCP reacts

A purported video of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar rebuking an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer over "illegal excavation" of soil went viral this week.

Advertisement

It was alleged that Ajit Pawar was upbraiding the officer for taking action against goons illegally excavating material used in road construction in a village in Solapur, Maharashtra.

The entire conversation was captured on camera, and the video soon went viral.

According to the Hindustan Times, the incident took place two days ago.

In the video clip, Pawar purportedly speaks to sub-divisional police officer from Solapur, Anjali Krishna, from the phone of an NCP worker, who had sought his intervention in the matter, the report added.

But Krishna couldn't recognise Pawar’s voice.

Advertisement

“I can understand what you’re saying, but I am unable to figure out if I am talking to the deputy CM, sir. Can you please call on my number,” she asked.

This seemed to make Pawar furious.

He sarcastically replied, “Main aapko video call karta hoon...tabhi aap mera chehra pahchan paoge na...itna aapko darin hua hai kya? (Will you be able to recognise my face if I make a video call? Do you really have that much daring?)”

In the clip, the IPS officer is heard saying that she was taking action as recommended by the local revenue authority.

“I order you to stop the action and go back to your office. Tell the tehsildar that the action has been stopped on the orders of the deputy CM,” the man on the phone, who said he was the deputy CM, was reportedly heard telling Krishna.

Advertisement

NCP denies claim Ajit Pawar's NCP reportedly denied that Deputy Chief Minister tried to stop an IPS officer from taking action against the illegal excavation of soil in Solapur district.