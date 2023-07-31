ITR Filing 2023 LIVE Updates: Last date to apply! Know all updates here

ITR filing deadline 2023: With weeks of promotion and awareness campaign to encourage people to file their income tax returns on time, the last date to file ITR is finally here.
One can file for ITR till July 31. The situaion of many stated due to floods is not hidden to anyone. Heavy rainfall caused huge destruction and devastation in different states of India. Due to this, many CA are hoping for another extension of ITR deadline.
Stay here for all the updates related to ITR filing and ITR filing last date here.
ITR Filing 2023: Last minute tips! Fifteen minutes guide to file returns
ITR Filing 2023: It's the last day to file income tax return. If you still haven't filed your ITR, here is a 15 minutes guide so that you can do it now. From necessary documents to procedure, know all about the ITR filing here.
ITR Filing 2023 LIVE Updates: Record number of ITR filed this year
The Income Tax Department received a record number of ITR returns this financial year. Till yesterday, more than 6 crore ITRs have been filed for FY 2022-23 (AY 2023-24).
ITR Filing last date: Hurry up! Last chance to file ITR today
To all those who are yet to complete their ITR, today is the last chance to do so. Otherwise, they have to face penalty or they will end up losing their returns.
