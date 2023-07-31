ITR filing 2023: From tech issues to last day chaos, there is a meme for every moment

ITR Filing 2023: It is the last day to file Income Tax Returns and Twitter can't keep calm. The social networking platform is flooded with memes on ITR filing. Here are some top memes getting viral on the microblogging site

Filing an Income Tax Return is not an easy task. When it gets mingled with the mind-blowing procrastination skills of taxpayers, all you get is a series of hilarious memes flooded on the internet. From last moment chaos, to the scrutiny of UPI transactions, to Income Tax websites tech glitches, Twitter has a meme for every situation faced by taxpayers and chartered accountants during ITR Filing. As we have reached to the last day of ITR filing, some are praying for the extension of dates, whereas, some are running towards their chartered accountant for last moment corrections. Signifying the last moment chaos among taxpayers to file their ITR, a Twitter user shared a video with caption, “Tax payers on last day of ITR Filing at CA's offices..." Many people are facing technical glitches while filing their ITRs. Technical glitches, slow website response, and the disappearance of draft forms are some of the most common problems faced by taxpayers and their CAs. An apt meme on the situation was shared by another Twitter account with the caption, “When CA filing ITR Recently Income tax portal is down. Service unavailable." The significant rise in UPI payments with amounts as low as ₹5 and as high as ₹40,000 has made it difficult for CA's to examine the bank transactions of their clients. A Twitter user shared a meme with caption, “POV: CA is going through all my UPI transactions while filing my ITR" Another user shared a video clip to describe the agony of a taxpayer who lost his saved ITR draft on the Income Tax portal.

The Income Tax Department has made it clear that ITR Filing dates will not be extended anymore than July 31. However, some are still hoping for some last moment announcement of extension. A Twitter user shared an image with caption, "CAs posting - Finally done with all ITRs. Finance Minister - Ab time aagaya he ITR extension ka Dene ka"