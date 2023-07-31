From last moment chaos, to the scrutiny of UPI transactions, to Income Tax websites tech glitches, Twitter has a meme for every situation faced by taxpayers and chartered accountants during ITR Filing. As we have reached to the last day of ITR filing, some are praying for the extension of dates, whereas, some are running towards their chartered accountant for last moment corrections. Signifying the last moment chaos among taxpayers to file their ITR, a Twitter user shared a video with caption, “Tax payers on last day of ITR Filing at CA's offices..."