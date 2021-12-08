Have you filed your income tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2021-22? If not, please do it at the earliest as the deadline for filing ITR is nearing. Experts have also advised taxpayers to do so at the earliest and not wait for the last moment. Notably, missing the deadline to file the IT return will invite a penalty and can create several problems for all taxpayers.

More than three crore taxpayers have filed their ITR on the new e-filing portal of the income tax department as of 3 December 2021. In fact, the number of ITRs filed per day is over 4 lakh and increasing every day as the last date for filing returns, i.e. 31 December 2021 is approaching.

More than 3 crore Income Tax Returns have already been filed on the new e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department till 3rd Dec 2021.



Have you filed yours yet? If not, please log in to https://t.co/GYvO3mRVUH & file your #ITR for AY 2021-22 NOW to avoid last-minute rush! pic.twitter.com/mJCJlg4GsI — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 5, 2021

This year, in a bid to make filing ITRs easy and more taxpayer-friendly, the government launched an e-filing portal, using which one can file their ITRs online. So, here is a step-by-step guide for taxpayers to file their returns

Visit the income tax e-portal.

Click on the ‘login here’ option on the homepage.

Type in your permanent account number (PAN) in the ‘enter your user ID’ option, and then press the continue button.

Now, confirm the ‘secure access message’ that they have received. After this, click on continue.

Now, one needs to choose if they want to receive the six-digit one-time password (OTP) via text message or voice call.

After selecting the option, click on enter.

Individuals can also use their registered Aadhaar number or net banking to log in to the income tax e-filing portal.

While using the Aadhaar option, the number, as well as the OTP, received needs to be provided.

For net banking, the taxpayer has to enter their user ID and password to get access to the account.

After the completion of the login process, the IT returns for the financial year 2021-22 need to be processed as per the directions given on the screen.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.