ITR filing December 31 deadline: Here is how to file it on the new tax portal

More than three crore taxpayers have filed their ITR on the new e-filing portal of the income tax department as of 3 December 2021

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Have you filed your income tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2021-22? If not, please do it at the earliest as the deadline for filing ITR is nearing. Experts have also advised taxpayers to do so at the earliest and not wait for the last moment. Notably, missing the deadline to file the IT return will invite a penalty and can create several problems for all taxpayers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Have you filed your income tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2021-22? If not, please do it at the earliest as the deadline for filing ITR is nearing. Experts have also advised taxpayers to do so at the earliest and not wait for the last moment. Notably, missing the deadline to file the IT return will invite a penalty and can create several problems for all taxpayers.

More than three crore taxpayers have filed their ITR on the new e-filing portal of the income tax department as of 3 December 2021. In fact, the number of ITRs filed per day is over 4 lakh and increasing every day as the last date for filing returns, i.e. 31 December 2021 is approaching. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

More than three crore taxpayers have filed their ITR on the new e-filing portal of the income tax department as of 3 December 2021. In fact, the number of ITRs filed per day is over 4 lakh and increasing every day as the last date for filing returns, i.e. 31 December 2021 is approaching. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year, in a bid to make filing ITRs easy and more taxpayer-friendly, the government launched an e-filing portal, using which one can file their ITRs online. So, here is a step-by-step guide for taxpayers to file their returns

This year, in a bid to make filing ITRs easy and more taxpayer-friendly, the government launched an e-filing portal, using which one can file their ITRs online. So, here is a step-by-step guide for taxpayers to file their returns

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}