ITR filing: I-T department issues top 10 FAQs

ITR filing: Many taxpayers and individuals have been urging the Government to extend the last date, however, it is expected that there will be no extension of the last date this year like the previous two years.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Income Tax Department has issued a set of FAQs (Frequently-Asked Questions) on top 10 queries asked by taxpayers while filing their ITRs, according to news agency PTI. The deadline for filing ITRs is approaching, that is, July 31.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Income Tax Department has issued a set of FAQs (Frequently-Asked Questions) on top 10 queries asked by taxpayers while filing their ITRs, according to news agency PTI. The deadline for filing ITRs is approaching, that is, July 31.
Many taxpayers and individuals have been urging the Government to extend the last date, however, it is expected that there will be no extension of the last date this year like the previous two years.
Many taxpayers and individuals have been urging the Government to extend the last date, however, it is expected that there will be no extension of the last date this year like the previous two years.
Take a look a top 10 clarifications sought by taxpayers on ITR filing,
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Take a look a top 10 clarifications sought by taxpayers on ITR filing,
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1) Taxpayers whose mobile number is not linked to Aadhar card can reset the password on income tax e-filing portal using either a valid digital signature certificate or by logging into internet banking, the department said.
1) Taxpayers whose mobile number is not linked to Aadhar card can reset the password on income tax e-filing portal using either a valid digital signature certificate or by logging into internet banking, the department said.
2) The IT department also said that should check his book of records and provide information in the IT return.
2) The IT department also said that should check his book of records and provide information in the IT return.
3) It takes around 3-4 days for different banks to provide information to the department. Generally, it gets updated in the tax-returns data.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3) It takes around 3-4 days for different banks to provide information to the department. Generally, it gets updated in the tax-returns data.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4) Taxpayers can also opt to wait for the required time period for auto reflecting details of the taxes paid in ITR.
4) Taxpayers can also opt to wait for the required time period for auto reflecting details of the taxes paid in ITR.
5) In cases where taxpayer has already filled in additional details over and abover pre-filled details, the taxpayers can enter such payment details manually afte clicking on 'Add Details' link for advance tax and self-assessment tax payment details under schedule 'Taxes Paid'.
5) In cases where taxpayer has already filled in additional details over and abover pre-filled details, the taxpayers can enter such payment details manually afte clicking on 'Add Details' link for advance tax and self-assessment tax payment details under schedule 'Taxes Paid'.
6) For resetting password without e-filing OTP, user can reset password using a valid Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) or can login directly into e-filing account through internet banking.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
6) For resetting password without e-filing OTP, user can reset password using a valid Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) or can login directly into e-filing account through internet banking.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
7) The DSC should be linked to the PAN card of the taxpayer and user can reset password even if the certificate is not registered on the portal, the IT department said.
7) The DSC should be linked to the PAN card of the taxpayer and user can reset password even if the certificate is not registered on the portal, the IT department said.
8) In situation of difference between income as shown in AIS and 26AS, the department clarified that income reflected in AIS and 26AS are based on information received from different sources and tax compliance made by different stakeholders. These are made available to the taxpayer for reference purpose.
8) In situation of difference between income as shown in AIS and 26AS, the department clarified that income reflected in AIS and 26AS are based on information received from different sources and tax compliance made by different stakeholders. These are made available to the taxpayer for reference purpose.
9) AKM Global Head of Tax Markets Yeeshu Sehgal said that the FAQs provided by the Income-Tax department clarifies all the queries of the taxpayers on time.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
9) AKM Global Head of Tax Markets Yeeshu Sehgal said that the FAQs provided by the Income-Tax department clarifies all the queries of the taxpayers on time.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
10) According to IT Act, the due date for filing I-T returns varies based on taxpayer's categories. It says that the salaried individuals needs to file their income tax returns by July 31, whereas corporates can file their returns by October 31 of the assessment year.
10) According to IT Act, the due date for filing I-T returns varies based on taxpayer's categories. It says that the salaried individuals needs to file their income tax returns by July 31, whereas corporates can file their returns by October 31 of the assessment year.