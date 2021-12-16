The Union Ministry of Finance today said its senior officials headed by the revenue secretary met the Infosys team headed by MD & CEO Salil Parekh to discuss the preparedness of the Income Tax Department's e-filing website during the peak filing period.

Infosys has taken steps including augmentation of the technical infrastructure and setting up of a dedicated ‘war room’ to monitor the performance of the portal. “On its part, Infosys assured about its preparedness to ensure a smooth filing season to instil confidence among the taxpayers," the ministry said.

Around 3.59 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed on the new e-filing portal of the department as of December 15, 2021, the Ministry of Finance said today.

It said the number of ITRs filed per day has crossed 6 lakh and are increasing every day as the extended due date of December 31, 2021, is approaching.

Out of the 3.59 crore ITRs filed for AY 2021-22, 57.6 per cent are ITR1 (2.07 crore), 8.3 per cent are ITR2 (29.70 lakh), 9.4 per cent is ITR3 (33.61 lakh), 23.4 per cent are ITR4 (84.05 lakh), ITR5 (3.12 lakh), ITR6 (1.33 lakh) and ITR7 (0.24 lakh).

Nearly 52 per cent of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance has been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities.

Notably, around 3.11 crore returns have been e-verified, out of which over 2.69 crore are through Aadhaar based OTP. The process of e-verification through Aadhaar OTP and other methods is important for the department to commence processing of the ITR and to issue refunds if any, the government said.

Of the e-verified ITRs, more than 2.38 crore ITRs have been processed and over 90.95 crore refunds for AY 2021-22 have been issued. Taxpayers are requested to ensure that the bank account selected for credit of refund must have their PAN linked at the bank to avoid refund failures.

Overall, 9.83 lakh DSCs have been registered. In the simplified process of DSC registration, an individual has to register DSC only once and can use it across any entity where the individual is a partner, director, etc, without having to re-register again against each entity or role.

The ministry said over 37.92 lakh Statutory Forms have been submitted, including 15.30 lakh TDS statements, 1.61 lakh Form 10A for registration of trusts/institutions, 3.90 lakh Form 10E for arrears of salary, 51,302 Form 35 about the filing of an appeal and 35,741 DTVSV Form 4 till December 15.

Over 8.88 lakh Form 15CA, 2.18 lakh Form 15CB, 26,753 Form 3CA, 2.67 lakh Form 3CB has been filed, it said. Over 32.13 lakh e-PANs have also been allotted online for free.

As per the Income Tax Department, all taxpayers must view their Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) through the e-filing portal to verify the accuracy of TDS and tax payments and avail of pre-filling of ITRs.

