ITR filing: More than 3.7 crore income tax returns for FY'21 filed so far
More than 3.7 crore income tax returns have been filed so far for the financial year 2020-21.

The extended due date for filing an income tax return (ITR) is December 31, 2021.

"Here are the statistics of Income Tax Returns filed till 17.12.2021. A total of 3,71,74,810 #ITRs have been filed upto 17.12.2021, with 6,91,338 #ITRs having been filed on the day itself.," Income tax department informed via its Twitter handle.

Of this, ITR1 (2.12 crore), ITR2 (31.04 lakh), ITR3 (35.45 lakh), ITR4 (87.66 lakh), ITR5 (3.38 lakh), ITR6 (1.45 lakh) and ITR7 (0.25 lakh) as on December 17, 2021, it said. 

