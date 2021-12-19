ITR filing: More than 3.7 crore income tax returns for FY'21 filed so far

ITR filing: More than 3.7 crore income tax returns for FY'21 filed so far1 min read . 06:49 AM IST
The extended due date for filing an income tax return (ITR) is December 31, 2021
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The extended due date for filing an income tax return (ITR) is December 31, 2021
More than 3.7 crore income tax returns have been filed so far for the financial year 2020-21.
More than 3.7 crore income tax returns have been filed so far for the financial year 2020-21.
The extended due date for filing an income tax return (ITR) is December 31, 2021.
The extended due date for filing an income tax return (ITR) is December 31, 2021.
"Here are the statistics of Income Tax Returns filed till 17.12.2021. A total of 3,71,74,810 #ITRs have been filed upto 17.12.2021, with 6,91,338 #ITRs having been filed on the day itself.," Income tax department informed via its Twitter handle.
"Here are the statistics of Income Tax Returns filed till 17.12.2021. A total of 3,71,74,810 #ITRs have been filed upto 17.12.2021, with 6,91,338 #ITRs having been filed on the day itself.," Income tax department informed via its Twitter handle.
Of this, ITR1 (2.12 crore), ITR2 (31.04 lakh), ITR3 (35.45 lakh), ITR4 (87.66 lakh), ITR5 (3.38 lakh), ITR6 (1.45 lakh) and ITR7 (0.25 lakh) as on December 17, 2021, it said.
Of this, ITR1 (2.12 crore), ITR2 (31.04 lakh), ITR3 (35.45 lakh), ITR4 (87.66 lakh), ITR5 (3.38 lakh), ITR6 (1.45 lakh) and ITR7 (0.25 lakh) as on December 17, 2021, it said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!