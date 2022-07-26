The last date to file income tax return (ITR) for FY 2021-22 is approaching fast, just 6 days left. The income tax department continues to urge taxpayers to file their returns on time to avoid inconvenience. So, all those who are still waiting for the deadline to extend, should file their ITR soon as this year the government is not in a mood to extend the deadline beyond July 31.

The income tax department informed that till 25 July, more than 3 crore ITRs have been filed. It also urged the people to file their ITR at the earliest, if not filed as yet

“More than 3 crore ITRs for AY 2022-23 have been filed on e-Filing portal till 25th July, 2022. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022. We urge you to file your ITR at the earliest, if not filed as yet. #FileNow!" Income Tax department said in a tweet.

More than 3 crore ITRs for AY 2022-23 have been filed on e-Filing portal till 25th July, 2022.

The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022.

We urge you to file your ITR at the earliest, if not filed as yet. #FileNow!

Pl visit: https://t.co/GYvO3n9wMf #ITD pic.twitter.com/Kd5GVaeGb2 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 25, 2022

Taxpayers can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing ITR.

No plan to extend deadline for filing income tax returns

The government is not considering extending the last date for filing income tax returns, PTI had reported quoting Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj. "So far, there is no thinking of extending the last date of filing," he said.

Last fiscal (2020-21), about 5.89 crore ITRs (Income Tax Returns) were filed by the extended due date of December 31, 2021.

Over the last two financial years, the government had extended the deadline for filing ITRs to ease compliance for taxpayers battling covid pandemic.

How to file ITR for FY 2021-22

The income tax department has established an independent portal for e-filing of income tax returns -- incometaxindia.gov.in.

There are certain private entities, registered by the Income Tax Department that allows taxpayers to e-file through their websites.

Income taxpayers can seek help of CAs to file their returns. However, they will charge you for the same.