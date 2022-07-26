The last date to file income tax return (ITR) for FY 2021-22 is approaching fast, just 6 days left. The income tax department continues to urge taxpayers to file their returns on time to avoid inconvenience. So, all those who are still waiting for the deadline to extend, should file their ITR soon as this year the government is not in a mood to extend the deadline beyond July 31.

