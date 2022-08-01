Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  ITR filing: Over 68 lakh returns filed till 11 pm on last day

ITR filing: Over 68 lakh returns filed till 11 pm on last day

In the last fiscal (2020-21), about 5.89 crore ITRs were filed by the extended due date of December 31, 2021.
2 min read . 05:48 AM ISTLivemint

  • The deadline for filing I-T returns by those taxpayers who do not have to get their accounts audited for the fiscal that ended on March 31, 2022 was July 31

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Over 67.97 lakh income tax returns were filed till 10 pm on Sunday, the Income Tax department said. July 31 was the last day for filing ITR for the 2021-22 fiscal by salaried individuals. “Statistics of Income Tax Returns filed today. 67,97,067 #ITRs have been filed upto 2300 hours today & 4,50,013 #ITRs filed in the last 1hr," tweeted income tax department on Sunday.

The deadline for filing I-T returns by those taxpayers who do not have to get their accounts audited for the fiscal that ended on March 31, 2022 was Sunday.

ITR filing went up till midnight, after which the tax-return filers will have to pay a late fee for delayed filing.

Till July 30, more than 5.1 crore tax returns were filed.

Over the last one month, the I-T department has been nudging the taxpayers to file their ITRs for the 2021-22 fiscal to avoid the levy of the late fee.

The department had also asked the taxpayers to seek assistance regarding ITR filing by sending e-mails to orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in or calling help desk numbers1800 103 0025and1800 419 0025.

In the last fiscal (2020-21), about 5.89 crore ITRs were filed by the extended due date of December 31, 2021.

What will happen to those who missed July 31 deadline?

 

  • A late fee of 5,000 would be payable by those with an annual income of over 5 lakh, if they file their ITR by December 31 of the assessment year, according to income tax laws.
  • Individuals with an annual income of below 5 lakh will be liable to pay a late fee of 1,000 for delayed return filing.
  • Those who have outstanding unpaid tax will have to shell out an additional 1 per cent interest per month for delayed filing.
  • The late fee will not apply to those taxpayers whose income is below the taxable limit. 

