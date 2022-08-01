ITR filing: Over 68 lakh returns filed till 11 pm on last day

New Delhi: Over 67.97 lakh income tax returns were filed till 10 pm on Sunday, the Income Tax department said. July 31 was the last day for filing ITR for the 2021-22 fiscal by salaried individuals. “Statistics of Income Tax Returns filed today. 67,97,067 #ITRs have been filed upto 2300 hours today & 4,50,013 #ITRs filed in the last 1hr," tweeted income tax department on Sunday.

