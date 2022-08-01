ITR filing: Over 68 lakh returns filed till 11 pm on last day

ITR filing: Over 68 lakh returns filed till 11 pm on last day2 min read . 05:48 AM IST
- The deadline for filing I-T returns by those taxpayers who do not have to get their accounts audited for the fiscal that ended on March 31, 2022 was July 31
New Delhi: Over 67.97 lakh income tax returns were filed till 10 pm on Sunday, the Income Tax department said. July 31 was the last day for filing ITR for the 2021-22 fiscal by salaried individuals. “Statistics of Income Tax Returns filed today. 67,97,067 #ITRs have been filed upto 2300 hours today & 4,50,013 #ITRs filed in the last 1hr," tweeted income tax department on Sunday.
New Delhi: Over 67.97 lakh income tax returns were filed till 10 pm on Sunday, the Income Tax department said. July 31 was the last day for filing ITR for the 2021-22 fiscal by salaried individuals. “Statistics of Income Tax Returns filed today. 67,97,067 #ITRs have been filed upto 2300 hours today & 4,50,013 #ITRs filed in the last 1hr," tweeted income tax department on Sunday.
The deadline for filing I-T returns by those taxpayers who do not have to get their accounts audited for the fiscal that ended on March 31, 2022 was Sunday.
The deadline for filing I-T returns by those taxpayers who do not have to get their accounts audited for the fiscal that ended on March 31, 2022 was Sunday.
ITR filing went up till midnight, after which the tax-return filers will have to pay a late fee for delayed filing.
ITR filing went up till midnight, after which the tax-return filers will have to pay a late fee for delayed filing.
Till July 30, more than 5.1 crore tax returns were filed.
Till July 30, more than 5.1 crore tax returns were filed.
Over the last one month, the I-T department has been nudging the taxpayers to file their ITRs for the 2021-22 fiscal to avoid the levy of the late fee.
Over the last one month, the I-T department has been nudging the taxpayers to file their ITRs for the 2021-22 fiscal to avoid the levy of the late fee.
The department had also asked the taxpayers to seek assistance regarding ITR filing by sending e-mails to orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in or calling help desk numbers1800 103 0025and1800 419 0025.
The department had also asked the taxpayers to seek assistance regarding ITR filing by sending e-mails to orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in or calling help desk numbers1800 103 0025and1800 419 0025.
In the last fiscal (2020-21), about 5.89 crore ITRs were filed by the extended due date of December 31, 2021.
In the last fiscal (2020-21), about 5.89 crore ITRs were filed by the extended due date of December 31, 2021.