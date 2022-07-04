ITR filing: TDS rules you should know while choosing income tax return form

According to tax and investment experts, TDS rules applied on ITR form for an earning individual during ITR filing is explained in Section 194N of the income tax act, 1961. They said that if a taxpayer withdraws cash to the tune of ₹1 crore or above, then in that case the earning individual can't file ITR using ITR-1 form. However, in case the earning individual hasn't filed ITR in last three financial years, then in that case the limit would be ₹20 lakh instead of ₹1 crore. Experts said that in such condition, the taxpayer will have to file its ITR using ITR-2 form.