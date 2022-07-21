ITR filing: What happens if you fail to file income tax returns by July 31?3 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 03:35 PM IST
Mistakes made at the last minute and issues with ITR e-filing websites happen frequently.
The deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) is July 31 of the applicable assessment year (AY) for all assesses other than businesses, individuals whose accounts must be examined and a few additional individuals. So, the deadline for filing ITRs for the fiscal year 2021–2022 (FY2022) —which includes revenue from small enterprises, professions, and salaries—is July 31, 2022.