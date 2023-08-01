comScore
ITR filings touch all-time high of 6.7 crore, jump 16%: Income Tax Department
The Income Tax Department on Tuesday announced that in the assessment year 2023-24, the number of Income Tax Returns filed touched all-time high of more than 6.77 crore which is 16% higher than total ITRs filed during the previous assessment year which was 5.83 crore. The department said that it received 53.67 lakh ITRs from the first time filers which indicates the increase in tax base. 

The ITRs filing touched peak on the last day of the filing which was 31 July with over 64.33 lakh ITRs being filed on a single day, the Income Tax Department said. 

“Campaigns on Social media along with targeted e-mail and SMS campaigns were launched to encourage the taxpayers to file their ITRs early. Such concerted efforts led to fruitful results with taxpayers filing their ITRs for AY 2023-24 relatively earlier compared to the corresponding period of the preceding year," the department said in the release. 

The income tax department said that out of the 6.77 crore ITRs filed for AY 2023-24, 49.18% of ITRs are ITR-1 (3.33 crore), 11.97% are ITR-2 (81.12 lakh), 11.13% are ITR-3 (75.40 lakh), 26.77% are ITR-4 (1.81 crore) and 0.94% are ITR-5 to 7 (6.40 lakh). 

It added that more than 46% of these returns were filed using the online ITR utility available on the e-filing portal and the balance have been filed using offline ITR utilities.

 

More to come…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
01 Aug 2023
