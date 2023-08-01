ITR filings touch all-time high of 6.7 crore, jump 16%: Income Tax Department

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday announced that in the assessment year 2023-24, the number of Income Tax Returns filed touched all-time high of more than 6.77 crore which is 16% higher than total ITRs filed during the previous assessment year which was 5.83 crore. The department said that it received 53.67 lakh ITRs from the first time filers which indicates the increase in tax base.

