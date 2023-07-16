As the deadline of filing the income tax return is approaching fast,Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has asked income tax payers to file their return at the earliest as the top official has said that the finance ministry is not contemplating extension of the July 31 deadline.

"We would like to thank income tax return filers as ITR filing has been at a much faster pace than last year and we would advise them not to wait to the last moment and also not to hope for any extensions."So, I would advise them to file their tax return at the earliest because the deadline of July 31 is approaching fast," he said in an interview with news agency PTI. With regard to the tax mobilisation target, Malhotra said, it is more or less in line with the target growth rate, which is 10.5 per cent. Meanwhile, over 2 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed so far this year for the assessment year 2023-24.

In a tweet Income Tax department said over 2 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till July 11, this year, as compared to 2 crore ITRs filed till July 20, last year.

"...taxpayers have helped us reach the 2 crore milestone 9 days early this year, compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year..." the I-T department tweeted.

The tax department also urged those, who haven't filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.

Income Tax Return Forms for Assessment Year 2023-24

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler Forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having income upto Rs. 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property, other sources (interest etc.) and agricultural income upto Rs. 5 thousand. Sugam can be filed by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms (other than Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs)) being a resident having total income upto Rs. 50 lakh and income from business and profession computed under sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE.

Individuals and HUFs not having income from business or profession (and not eligible for filing Sahaj) can file ITR Form 2 while those having income from business or profession can file ITR Form 3. Persons other than individuals, HUFs and companies i.e. partnership firms, LLPs etc. can file ITR Form 5. Companies other than companies claiming exemption under section 11 can file ITR Form 6. Trusts, political parties, charitable institutions, etc. claiming exempt income under the Act can file ITR Form 7.

In order to further streamline the ITR filing process, not only have all the ITR forms been notified well in time this year, no changes have been made in the manner of filing of ITR Forms as compared to last year.

