Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Cabinet's decision on edible oil will be a "game-changer" in helping oil palm farmers and creating a self-reliant India.

"Today's Cabinet decision on National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm will be a game-changer when it comes to helping oil palm farmers and creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter.

He further said the Northeast, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will specially benefit from the Cabinet's decision on edible oil-palm oil.

Today, the Cabinet approved a financial outlay of ₹11,040 crore to promote domestic cultivation of oil palm in the next five years and reduce the country's dependence on edible oil imports.

Under this scheme, it is proposed to cover an additional area of 6.5 lakh hectare for oil palm till the year 2025-26 and thereby reaching the target of 10 lakh hectares ultimately. The production of Crude Palm Oil (CPO) is expected to go upto 11.20 lakh tonnes by 2025-26 and upto 28 lakh tonnes by 2029-30.

“The scheme will immensely benefit the oil palm farmers, increase capital investment, create employment generation, shall reduce the import dependence and also increase the income of the farmers," the Cabinet said in a statement.

Also, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved a revival package of Rs.77.45 crore (Rs. 17 crore towards fund based support and Rs.60.45 crore towards non-fund based support) for revival of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC).

The NERAMAC is a central Public Section Enterprises under the administrative control of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Regional (MDoNER).

Speaking on this decision, the Prime Minister said the revival of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited will particularly help the farmers of the region and will further popularise the products of the Northeast across India.

