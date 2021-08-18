‘It’s a game-changer': PM Modi on 11,040 cr push for edible oil production

Under this scheme, it is proposed to cover an additional area of 6.5 lakh hectare for oil palm till the year 2025-26 and thereby reaching the target of 10 lakh hectares ultimately. The production of Crude Palm Oil (CPO) is expected to go upto 11.20 lakh tonnes by 2025-26 and upto 28 lakh tonnes by 2029-30.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}