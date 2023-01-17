It’s a golden period for banks: Kamath5 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 11:02 PM IST
NaBFID chairman K.V. Kamath said the growth rates of Indian lenders will mimic the country’s GDP growth, with about 20% higher numbers
NaBFID chairman K.V. Kamath said the growth rates of Indian lenders will mimic the country’s GDP growth, with about 20% higher numbers
MUMBAI : In a fireside chat with Sruthijith K.K., editor-in-chief of Mint, K.V. Kamath, chairman of the National Bank of Financing Infrastructure and Development, discusses the health of the Indian banking system, products and service requirements, balance sheet cleanup, infrastructure lending, and the future of the industry. Edited excerpts: