MUMBAI : In a fireside chat with Sruthijith K.K., editor-in-chief of Mint, K.V. Kamath, chairman of the National Bank of Financing Infrastructure and Development, discusses the health of the Indian banking system, products and service requirements, balance sheet cleanup, infrastructure lending, and the future of the industry. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the state of Indian banking today?

As the numbers reveal, the banks are in a very healthy state both in terms of the book as well as the capital base. Growth rates will mimic the GDP growth, with about 20% higher numbers, so about 10-12% will be part of the course.

Deposit growth will be fairly adequate to meet credit growth. I think double-digit growth is good growth.

Is the financial services industry, including banks, meeting the consumer requirements for more savvy and complex products?

The consumer needs products, which he or she can understand, and which provide the required safety and the highest possible return. The bank deposit comes with a security shield and the very tight screening process that the regulator has in place. So, the required comfort is there in any case. The difference today is that the service needs of the customer have changed. It is now a question of how you meet his/her lifecycle needs, not only of saving but also consuming. These are things the bankers need to think about continuously.

Can you shed light on efforts that have been associated with the great bank balance sheet cleanup?

The immediate pain that any banker would tell you was in terms of the capital that needed to be injected. The banks that had taken proactive steps did not face much pain.

Within the genuine problems that were faced, we had a whole lot of elements. What cost, what are the solutions possible, who takes the hit and then how to make sure that the asset is put back to productive use. As a banker, I always used to think that my dharma was basically to make sure that what has been lent is put to productive use.

Luckily for us, we had a firm regulator and a supportive government, and a key reason for the success was stable interest rates. If we raised interest rates to a level of inflation or higher, whatever cleanup we did would have failed. Getting the right interest rate equation was very important, and the central bank did it in a very elegant way.

Why is infrastructure lending so fraught with risk? Why is it a good idea to separate infrastructure lending?

There’s nothing wrong with infrastructure lending, but it has different characteristics, and It’s longer-term lending. The banks are not the right entities to fund a 15–20-year tenure. By nature, their deposit tenure is of one year (taking the average maturity of savings, current and fixed deposits).

So, to handle those sectors where funding has to be long term and risks also will be present, institutions like NaBFID come in. They will raise long-term money, and any hiccups in between can be managed.

With NaBFID, are you happy with the progress that has been made so far?

It is just over a year since I was appointed as chairman. In the first months, I wrote down all the policies and procedures for setting up a bank. The executive team is in place, and the board has been functioning right. The first lending also has happened. With the executive team in place, it should now accelerate.

What is the driving force that continues to help you build new institutions, and what can you tell us about Jio Financial Services?

I am very curious to see what next can be done for growth. When I was asked to go to Shanghai and set up another BRICS bank called the New Development Bank, well into my retirement, it was something creative and shaped out very well. The same thoughts came when I was asked to lead the NaBFID.

Now Looking at the whole digital future of this country, there are very interesting opportunities on the horizon. To build leveraging these digital opportunities; to build a digital future in terms of financial services for the country. Jio Financial Services is in the demerger process, so it’s premature to talk more.

Are you excited to get back to building the consumer-facing proposition?

In ICICI Bank, we built the consumer face as in 1996-97. The infrastructure business or the development finance business came to an end. But that was in a different environment. Today look at the UPI numbers that are skyrocketing. It’s an entirely different opportunity.

The technology team here is in perpetual motion in this business, which would mean the rest of the system also has to be in, you know, a perpetual flux. It is going to be very interesting and exciting.

Do you see some instances of corruption tarnishing the image of the Indian banking system?

This is something that everybody has to be conscious of, starting with the institution itself as a culture, the board and, indeed, the regulator.

The regulator has come down on anything that would jeopardize either the trust or the savers’ savings in a very hard way. The regulator is on top of everything that is happening. I think the customer’s trust is safe in these instances.

We are celebrating 75 years of independence. How do you see Indian banking evolving in the next 25 years?

Frankly, it’s a golden period, and the reason is very simple. For the financial services business, when you see countries go past the two or three trillion GDP mark, the immediate gainers are the financial service players. Progress is dramatic and at speed. Banks in India should be at the forefront in terms of value creation because that’s where the output of the economic progress gets played out in the first instance.