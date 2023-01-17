It’s a golden period for banks: Kamath

The consumer needs products, which he or she can understand, and which provide the required safety and the highest possible return. The bank deposit comes with a security shield and the very tight screening process that the regulator has in place. So, the required comfort is there in any case. The difference today is that the service needs of the customer have changed. It is now a question of how you meet his/her lifecycle needs, not only of saving but also consuming. These are things the bankers need to think about continuously.

