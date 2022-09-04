Former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said “shocked to hear about the passing away of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry." The Maharashtra CM's statement comes after Palghar Superintendent of Police confirmed that the Irish-born Indian businessman died in a car accident while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.
Shinde further added, "He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright & visionary personality. It's a great loss... My heartfelt tribute."
"Shocked to hear of the demise of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry. Cyrus Mistry was not only a successful entrepreneur, but was seen as a young, bright and visionary figure in the business world," the Chief Minister's office quoted him on Twitter.
Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter to offer condolences, "shocked & deeply pained" at the demise of former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry. He spoke to DGP and gave instructions for detailed investigations, according to news agency ANI.
Fadnavis asked police to conduct detailed investigation into road accident.
Former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said.
Palghar police officials have said that the 54 year old Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car. There were four people in the car, of which two died on the spot and two others were moved to a hospital in Gujarat. The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured.
“The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident," the police official said.
A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka on the Surya river bridge under the Kasa police station limits. The body of Mistry has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem.
Twitter went abuzz with condolences pouring in for the businessman. He was the chairman of Tata Group, and the sixth chairman of the group, and only the second to not bear the surname Tata.
