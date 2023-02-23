Congress leader Pawan Khera on 23 February, after being deboarded from an Indigo flight at Delhi airport, was arrested by the Assam Police. As per reports, BJP has sought Khera's arrest over allegations that he insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an FIR was filed at Haflong police station in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

Reacting to the swift action by Delhi Police, the Congress spokesperson said that the authorities flat out lied to him while trying to get him off a plane. He even called it brazen violation of rules and his personal liberty.

"I was told that there is an issue with my baggage, though I only had hand baggage. They told me you can't fly. Then they said the DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) will meet you. I have been waiting for a long time. There is no sign of law and order," Congress tweeted Khera as saying.

However, while being arrested, Khera said "We will see (in which case they are taking me). It's a long battle and I'm ready to fight."

Khera will be presented in a Delhi court and will be taken to Assam on transit remand.

Accusing BJP government of "dictatorship", Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that the Congress leaders were en route to Chhattisgarh's Raipur to attend the party's 85th Plenary Session when Khera was asked to deboard.

"We were going from Delhi to Raipur by Indigo flight 6E-204. Pawan Khera, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala was also with us. We were heading to Raipur for the Congress Plenary Session. Pawar Khera was taken away stating that his bag has been exchanged but he was not carrying check-in baggage. He was then told that he had been deplaned and a DSP of CISF would come and serve him notice. If this is not a dictatorship, then what is it? Would you stop people from boarding the flight? The dictator got ED raids done before the session and now the government has come down to this kind of act," she said in a video tweeted by the Congress party.

Meanwhile, Indigo Airlines issued a statement, saying that a passenger was deplaned and the flight has been delayed.

"A passenger was deplaned by the police at the Delhi airport from Raipur-bound flight 6E 204. Some other passengers have also decided to deboard on their own accord. We are following the advice of the concerned authorities. The flight is delayed as of now and we regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers," Indigo said.

However, there is no impact on others flight movements at Delhi airport.

With agency inputs.