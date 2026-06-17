'It's a rough profession': What Trump said on three Indian seafarers who died in Strait of Hormuz attack

Reacting to reports that three Indian seafarers were killed in an attack near the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed concern, calling it a “rough profession” and said countries are working together to address such incidents.

Advertisement

"I heard about that, it's a rough profession and we work together on it. This has been happening throughout time but we work together...," the US president said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Trump say about the Indian seafarers who died in the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ Trump expressed concern over the deaths of three Indian seafarers, calling it a 'rough profession' and mentioned that countries are collaborating to address such incidents. 2 Why did PM Modi emphasize the need for secure maritime routes at the G7 summit? ⌵ PM Modi highlighted the importance of secure maritime routes to ensure the safety of seafarers and stated that all countries must work together to prevent fears that hinder their duties. 3 How did the US respond to the deaths of the Indian seafarers following the attacks on merchant ships? ⌵ The Indian government summoned the US charge d'affaires, expressing that the US military's strikes on vessels with Indian crew were unacceptable and raised concerns over maritime safety. 4 Should countries take action to protect seafarers after incidents like the one in the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ Yes, countries are urged to collaborate on ensuring maritime security and protecting seafarers to avoid further tragic incidents and instill confidence in global trade. 5 What measures did India propose for enhancing maritime security during the G7 summit? ⌵ India proposed working with international partners to bolster maritime security, emphasizing that it is a collective responsibility to keep sea routes secure for the safety of seafarers.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an outreach session of the G7 summit, said that all countries must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear.

Advertisement

Modi raised the issue a day ahead of his bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump.

Last week, three merchant ships with Indian crew came under US attack off the Oman coast. One of them was MT Settebello, which led to three deaths - Aditya Sharma, Shivanand Chaurasiya, Patnala Suresh -- while the others were rescued. Two of the bodies were repatriated to the country on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

The Indian Embassy is coordinating with the family of the deceased and the Omani authorities to facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains to India.

"The mortal remains of Mr Aditya Sharma and Mr Shivanand Chaurasiya, who tragically lost their lives in the attack on MT Settebello, have been repatriated to India," the Indian Embassy in Muscat said on X.

Advertisement

The mission, however, did not provide any details regarding the body of the third deceased Indian seafarer, Patnala Suresh.

"Our heartfelt condolences remain with their families during this difficult time," the Indian mission added.

This comes a day after 21 rescued Indian seafarers from the same Palau-flagged vessel MT Settebello were repatriated to India.

Advertisement

Trump pledges support to India if Modi in the leader: ‘If they are attacked…’ US President Donald Trump, as a sign of unwavering support to India, stated that Washington will help India if the nation is attacked, provided Narendra Modi is the leader.

During a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the 52nd G7 Summit, Trump lauded the defence relations between India and US and affirmed support precisely for the PM Modi-led nation during conflict situations.

"I think it is a great relationship. If they were attacked, we would be there to help them. We don't have a contract, but if they are attacked and he (PM Modi) is the leader, we are going to be there to help. If anybody attacks that man, we are going to be there. If there is another leader, I don't know about that, but if they are attacked and he is the leader, we are going to help", Trump said.

Advertisement

The two leaders were seen shaking hands after US President's act of friendship and support for PM Modi.

Furthermore, the US President also recognised himself as a "great friend" of India, adding that the Indian Prime Minister is well respected in Washington.

About the Author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More ✕ Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect.

She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions.

As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world.

She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad.

Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting.

She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness.

She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance.

Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home 'It's a rough profession': What Trump said on three Indian seafarers who died in Strait of Hormuz attack