Home >News >India >It's back to traffic jams in Bengaluru as lockdown eases

It's back to traffic jams in Bengaluru as lockdown eases

Premium
Several studies and reports have ranked Bengaluru as one of the most congested cities in the world.
1 min read . 01:07 PM IST Livemint

Bengaluru: Hebbal Flyover, Mekhri Circle, Queens Road, JP Nagar and other areas of the city witnessed heavy traffic today

In wake of relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions in Karnataka, heavy vehicular movement was seen in Bengaluru. Several studies and reports, including TomTom Traffic Index, have ranked the tech city as one of the most congested cities in the world.

Hebbal Flyover, Mekhri Circle, Queens Road, JP Nagar and other areas of the city witnessed heavy traffic today, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, after over four months, COVID-19 related fatalities in Karnataka dipped below the hundred mark with 89 being reported on Sunday while 3,604 fresh cases took the overall tally to 28,34,630, the Health department said. The number of active cases stood at 1,01,042 while the total discharges went up to 26,98,822 with the recovery of 7,699 people.

Bengaluru Urban district logged the highest number of cases at 788 and 11 deaths. There are 63,473 active cases.

