The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that people were taking third wave warning lightly, which is serious. It said many were talking about it as a weather update, and not understanding its seriousness. "We would like to request to everyone — when we talk about the third wave (of Covid), we are taking it as a weather update and not understanding its seriousness and our responsibilities associated with it," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in Health Ministry said.

Niti Aayog Member-Health Dr VK Paul said that the world was witnessing third wave of Covid. "We have to join hands to ensure that third wave doesn't hit India," he said.

"Prime Minister Modi today clearly said that we should focus on keeping third wave at bay, instead of discussing when it would come in India," Paul added.

The health officials today informed that a further surge in cases was being noted in some states, like, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh. Similarly, there are some states, where cases have come down but are still being witnessed in the form of plateau.

"We have deputed Central teams in 11 states so that they can help the state govts in Covid management. Besides northeastern states, the teams have been sent to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Odisha, as they were reflecting a growth trajectory," Lav Agarwal said.

While responding to a question on indemnity to Moderna, Dr VK Paul said that talks have been initiated but no reply has come from them. "We are waiting for the process. Negotiations are on with positive mind. We are in the process of trying to clinch it but there is a back and forth as it's a negotiated process," he said.

Paul informed vaccine production was rising gradually. "It is a planned affair and with this increment, the vaccine is being made available and we have to implement the vaccine program," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.