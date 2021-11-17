It's curtains down on centuries-old ban on Dalit entry in this Kerala temple

"We want them to consider us at least as humans," a member of the Dalit community told PTI on condition of anonymity. "Now that the festival has been stopped for the last three years, some people go around and say that it was due to Mohana. As a person from a lower caste, I want to openly talk against it but I can't. If I do so, the elders in my family will get hurt and worry that the deity will curse our family," he said. Only the members of Brahmins, Konkani-speaking Brahmins, Bunts, Tulu Gowda, Nair, Marathi, which is officially a Scheduled Tribe, Maniyani (Yadavs), Vishwakarma, Paatali, and Agasa -- the last four being other backward classes (OBC) are allowed to take the steps which lead directly to the front of the Sanctum Sanctorum. Scheduled Castes such Nalkadaya (Kopala), the caste which performs the ritual of Jatadhari Theyyam, Mugera and Baira, Scheduled Tribes such as Koraga and Mayila; and OBCs such as Tulu-speaking Billava (equivalent to the Malayalam-speaking Thiyyas) are prohibited from using the steps. For the 'untouchables', there is a separate route outside the boundary wall that takes them to the back of the temple.