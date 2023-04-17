Apple CEO Tim Cook recently visited Mumbai, India to inaugurate the company's first owned store in the country. During his visit, Cook was introduced to the popular Mumbai snack, vada pav, by Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit. Cook took to Twitter to thank Dixit for introducing him to his "very first vada pav," which he described as "delicious."

"Thanks, Madhuri Dixit for introducing me to my very first vada pav — it was delicious!" Cook tweeted.

The legendary wrote that she could not think of a better way to welcome the Apple CEO to Mumbai.

Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

Cook also visited the company's BKC store in Mumbai ahead of its inauguration on Tuesday. He shared a photo taken at the store with employees, stating that he is excited to welcome customers to the new Apple BKC store.

"India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity," Cook said, adding that Apple is excited to build on its over 25-year history in India.

In addition to the Mumbai store, Apple has also announced plans to open its second store in Delhi on April 20. The new store, named Apple Saket, is inspired by Delhi's many gates, with each gate signifying a new chapter to the city's storied past.

The Mumbai store is expected to be the most sustainable Apple store globally, and the company is taking measures to ensure that it is environmentally friendly. The store is designed to reduce water consumption by 40%, and the entire building is powered by solar energy. Apple has also made a commitment to plant a large number of trees in the city to offset the carbon emissions generated by the store's construction.