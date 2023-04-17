It's delicious: When Tim Cook went on a ‘vada pav’ date with Madhuri Dixit in Mumbai2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 09:02 PM IST
- Madhuri Dixit said she could not think of a better way to welcome the Apple CEO to Mumbai.
Apple CEO Tim Cook recently visited Mumbai, India to inaugurate the company's first owned store in the country. During his visit, Cook was introduced to the popular Mumbai snack, vada pav, by Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit. Cook took to Twitter to thank Dixit for introducing him to his "very first vada pav," which he described as "delicious."
